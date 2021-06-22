Shazam! Fury of the Gods: set photos reveal what Helen Mirren looks like as Hespera

David F. Sandberg is someone who loves trolling his fans regarding Shazam! Fury of the Gods. He usually does it on social networks, but one of his biggest tricks could come in the movie itself. We refer to the identity of the villains. More than one of them found it quite weird when it was announced that Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu were announced as the main villains of the film. That had nothing to do with the actresses, but with the characters they are going to play: Hespera and Kalypso.

For those of you who are connoisseurs of DC comics, those names told you absolutely nothing. Both characters do not exist in the stories of Shazam, nor of any other hero of the publisher. Where they do exist is in Greek mythology, whoever knows something about her will know that the names belong to a pair of nymphs of the group known as the Hesperides. In myths, one of those who is usually pointed out as his parents is Atlas. So far we know that just that character is going to be his progenitor in the film.

As we know the first A in Shazam is due to this figure from Greek mythology. Taking into account that the director is usually a troll, it is not entirely unreasonable to wonder if the names he gave these characters hide something else and is actually preparing a plot twist that will surprise us. It is very possible that they are not who they say or that they are figures that are going to distract us from the true villain or perhaps it is all a clever troll and their real names have not been revealed, actually.

Remember that the director had already said the following about the possible villain or villains of the film:

I can’t really talk about the villains or villain, but I think a lot of people are going to be surprised. It’s going to be a bit unexpected.

Leaving those speculations aside. Now we know how it will look Helen mirren as Hespera. A couple of photographs of the set have arrived on the internet in which we can see the costume that the actress is going to wear in this DCEU movie:

Shazam and Helen. She looks great and I love this.

It is a costume that makes us think more of Mera or Amazonian warriors than in the way nymphs are usually represented in our cultural imagination; that is, with Greek robes, whether white or colored. We will have to wait a bit to see what surprises it brings us Sandberg with this character and with Kalypso. Things are most likely not going to be what they seem.

Speaking of antagonists from Shazam! – 88%, recently Mark Strong revealed that he could finally say in public that he is not going to be in the movie and most likely Mister Mind will also be conspicuous by his absence:

They won’t see me in the sequel. Finally. I’m finally allowed to say it. I’ve had to bite my tongue for a long time, but I think they’re going to start next week in Atlanta and I’m really happy to make way for Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, who I think are going to make a fantastic couple of villains. I think, judging by the performance of Emma Thompson and Emma Stone in Cruella, that it is time for villains, I think so. Well, you know, maybe he’s not done with Mister Mind and we’ll see him later, who knows?

It would be a real shame if Mister Mind is not used, either in this movie or in a hypothetical third part. You can’t rule out the possibility that they want to keep him as a surprise villain for this movie. In general, most assumed that he was going to be the main villain of the film, but judging by what the actor said, he may not be. We can only wait for more information to be given in this regard.

