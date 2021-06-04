‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ premieres teaser with a taunt to Zack Snyder: “Why is it so dark?”

‘Shazam!’ He surprised many in 2019 with a more familiar and self-conscious proposal that clashed with the epic and almost tragic tone that Zack Snyder had printed on his part of the DC Universe. Warner Bros turned to David F. Sandberg, a director who was knowledgeable in the studio’s horror films such as “Never Turn Out the Light” and “Annabelle: Creation,” and Sandberg built a film closer to the light and luminous tone of the Marvel movies. The sequel is promising the same.

Coming soon … ish pic.twitter.com/JWWFsXn5ch ? David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 3, 2021

“Why is it so dark? It would probably have been a good idea to leave at least one light on.”. It is the only phrase we hear in this first teaser that the director has shared on Twitter, adding that the premiere will be “more or less soon.” The expected date is June 2, 2023, so we still have two years to see it.

The cast has been adding big names like Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler, who we still don’t know too much about but will see in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ later in the year. In addition, Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody and the Spanish Marta Milans return, among others from the original cast. The script is rewritten by Henry Gayden.

New suit

In addition, the first images taken from the shoot have emerged, which Just Jared has published, and give A better look at Zachary Levi’s new Shazam costume design. Filming is taking place in Union City, Georgia.

Some fans have shared the photos on Twitter, in what seems a positive consensus regarding the redesign, reminiscent of that of cartoonist Ian Churchill.

First look at Zachary Levi in ​​his new SHAZAM suit! pic.twitter.com/i3gw4oul5L ? Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) June 3, 2021