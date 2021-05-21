Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Mark Strong is no longer going out, but says it’s time for more villains

Mark Strong played Doctor Sivana in Shazam! – 88%. This villain generated a contrast with the more childish and comical tone of this hero. Thanks to him we saw some elements of horror in a film that was mostly lighter in tone than others in the DCEU.

The film’s post-credit scene promised us that we would see this villain return accompanied by one of the character’s most iconic villains: Mister Mind. That caterpillar is his arch nemesis in the comics and the one who founds the Monster Society of Evil made up of the villains that young Billy Batson faced, among whom are, of course, Black Adam and Doctor Sivana.

Mark Strong spoke to Comic Book to confirm what was already suspected: he is not going out in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and hinted that neither did Mister Mind. He did not rule out the possibility that he will return in the future. What he said is that the time has come for the villains to shine, which he clearly said in reference to Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu:

They won’t see me in the sequel. Finally. I’m finally allowed to say it. I’ve had to bite my tongue for a long time, but I think they’re going to start next week in Atlanta and I’m really happy to make way for Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, who I think are going to make a fantastic couple of villains. I think, judging by the performance of Emma Thompson and Emma Stone in Cruella, that it is time for villains, I think so. Well, you know, maybe he’s not done with Mister Mind and we’ll see him later, who knows?

It would be a real shame if Mister Mind is not used, either in this movie or in a hypothetical third part. You can’t rule out the possibility that they want to keep him as a surprise villain for this movie. In general, most assumed that he was going to be the main villain of the film, but judging by what has just been said, perhaps he is not. We can only wait for more information to be given in this regard.

It was not the only thing that spoke with this medium. He also said that in his opinion Shazam! it’s a great family movie, just like Stardust – 41%:

I think it’s very funny. You know, my kids absolutely loved this film and their friends thought it was great. And he has, you know … Zach Levi gives the impression that he cannot be held back which is just very nice to watch. And all the kids in the movie were, the whole family, you know, fantastic. She is welcoming and has family values. It has good defeating evil. It has everything you could want from that kind of movie. In fact, the only other I can think of that is in the same league is the one you mentioned earlier, which is Stardust. It is a fantastic movie.

What you just revealed Mark Strong It refers us to something David F. Sandberg had already said. The director once mentioned that he doesn’t like to talk about casting rumors because you never know how things can change.

I will not comment on casting related rumors for various reasons. The first is that you can’t be sure about anything until it happens. Halfway through the filming of Shazam, the plan was still for Henry Cavill to appear in it. Those who are in charge of leaking information could have said that at the time and were wrong in the end. But I can confirm with a ninety percent certainty that Shazam is going to appear in Shazam 2. So if you are a fan of the character you are likely to enjoy it.

Maybe they hadn’t said about Mark Strong because there was still the possibility that he would return, although that does not seem likely.

