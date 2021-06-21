‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’: First look at the new Shazam family costumes, with a new cast

There are still almost two years until ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ hits theaters, but the team is already immersed in filming, which is leaving very juicy news. We already showed you the first look at Shazam’s new costume, and director David F. Sandberg shared a brief first teaser that included an indirect taunt to Zack Snyder.

Now, by the hand of Sandberg himself, We bring you a spectacular first look at the new Shazam family outfits. In the photo shared by the director on his Twitter account we see Zachary Levi, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ross Butler and DJ Cotrona, who repeat the roles that emerged at the end of ‘Shazam!’: They are the adult and superhero versions of the leading children.

Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 ? David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

“I don’t know how long we could prevent the new suits from leaking, so here’s a picture I took the other day.”

The image brings a novelty: this time Grace Fulton will play not only young Mary Bromfield, but her superhero incarnation Lady Shazam. In the first film she was played by Michelle Borth, but as Fulton grew up, her appearance will not change as she acquires her powers.

Shazam’s powers manifest with a change in physique in young Billy Batson (Asher Angel): by becoming a superhero he takes on the appearance of a grown man (Levi). At the end of the first installment, the same thing happened with his adoptive brothers Freddy (Jack Dylan Gracer), Mary, Darla (Faithe Herman), Eugene (Ian Chen) and Pedro (Jovan Armand).

Villains of height

As we said, there is still a lot to see ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ in theaters: its premiere is scheduled for June 2, 2023. But you can’t wait to see this sequel, in which Two big names will join the cast: Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, who will play the villains. Also joining Rachel Zegler, an actress unknown until now but whom we will see in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ this Christmas. In addition, the Spanish Marta Milans returns, who plays the mother of this foster family.

Sandberg returns to direct a script in which Henry Gayden also repeats.