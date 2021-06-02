‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ begins filming and Zachary Levi celebrates it by releasing sneakers

In 2019 ‘Shazam!’ would be adapted for the first time for the big screen, obtaining a great acceptance on the part of the public and reaped 336 million dollars worldwide. Despite not being the highest grossing in DC, it left such a good taste in the mouth that a few days after its premiere there was already talk of a possible sequel. The coronavirus forced the project to be paralyzed until now, so it was to be expected that its protagonist, Zachary Levi, wanted to show his emotion to the world after finally starting the filming of ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’.

“‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ is officially on its way. I am so grateful to Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, and DC for seeing the 16-year-old inside me, and believing that it could be their Big Red Cheese. My 16-year-old self would be scared to death if it knew what the future was going to hold. I am filled with gratitude when I look back on my life and see the countless strokes of luck that I have had. The supernatural and immense amount of protection, provision and providence that God has given to my life. All of you, my friends, my family, those who have helped and supported me since I was doing theater at school. “The actor was so grateful in the text that accompanies the photo of his new shoes to match his character.

What is known of the sequel

Shazam: Fury of The Gods will continue the story of the DC superhero beginning with the 2019 film. This one centers on Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a 14-year-old teenager who becomes the adult superhero Shazam when he calls out his name. Levi will be joined in the cast by stars such as Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren as villains, playing Kalypso and Hespera. Asher Angel will repeat as Billy Batson along with Jack Grazer, Ian Chen, Grace Fulton, Adam Brody and Michelle Borth. The latest news we have is that Rachel Zegler could also have a mysterious role in the sequel.

If no further inconvenience arises, ‘Shazam: Fury of The Gods’ It will be released on June 2, 2023.