Shazam! Fury of the Gods: actress would have been fired for controversial comment on social networks

A few days ago, DC Comics fans were surprised with the first image of Shazam! Fury of the Gods showing the Marvel Family again, but the biggest surprise was that the actress Grace fulton now he plays his superhero version. As many will remember, in Shazam! – 88% of Billy Batson’s adoptive siblings, who are children and teenagers, become superheroes in the same way that Billy does when he says Shazam!

You may also like: Director of Shazam! responds to Zack Snyder for his erotic image of Batman and Catwoman

In the first installment, Fulton’s character, Mary Bromfield, was played by Michelle Borth by taking her superhero form. Staying in the sequel with the same actress for both roles seemed reasonable, since Grace is an adult and fans had good reactions to seeing her in the first picture, however, others lamented the absence of Borth.

Now some have discovered the possible reason that Michelle was fired from Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Through Twitter, several users who explored the actress’s social networks revealed that she made a controversial publication a few months ago, when a woman who was in the Capitol riots was killed by a gunshot.

In her post we can read that she did not support the woman for sharing her point of view, as she says “despite our surprising difference of opinions”, but then added “My prayers and thoughts are with all your loved ones. You lost your life fighting for something you believed in. ” Maybe Warner Bros. wanted to avoid another scandal like the one Disney had with Gina Carano, an actress who was fired from The Mandalorian – 91% for supporting Donald Trump and having quite controversial and questionable opinions, although in this case it would be unfair, as you will see later.

Also read: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Says He Changed Harley Quinn To Please Fans

Here you can read some of the tweets that were collected by the Bounding Into Comics site, where users indicate that Michelle Borth she would have been fired for her controversial post.

I no longer care that Michelle Borth does not return in Fury of the Gods.

I no longer care about Michelle Borth not returning in Fury of the Gods. pic.twitter.com/EmioCqtegS – 𝕯iana. (@HailMother) June 22, 2021

Nice to meet you, Michelle Borth. I enjoyed you in H50 and other things, but when you gave yourself up as an insurgent, it was over.

Nice knowing you, Michelle Borth. I enjoyed you on H50 and other things, but when you outed yourself as an insurrectionist, you’re done. https://t.co/9zBmtfn93X – Kevin Crossman (@KevinCrossman) June 22, 2021

It doesn’t surprise me at all that the #MichelleBorth fangirls are so quick to celebrate their disaster, even when she’s emphatically wrong. ‘Taken out of context’ my ass. He publicly supported a domestic terrorist. Cancel it.

“Taken out of context,” my ass. She publicly supported a domestic terrorist. Cancel her. – random. (@filthylimericks) June 22, 2021

Empathy for a terrorist. It makes a lot of sense. Hey, if someone doesn’t like your posts on social media, they have the right not to want to work with you. Maybe that’s what happened to her.

Empathy for a terrorist. Makes so much sense. Hey if someone doesn’t like your social media posts they have a right to not want to work with you. Maybe that’s what happened to her. – Shamil Makeen (@ShamilMak) June 22, 2021

But some defended her, as the rest of her posts were in support of Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ movement.

Haven’t they even looked at the rest of Michelle Borth’s Instagram? Are we really going to judge by an image? I don’t know if he deserves so much hate.

Have y’all not even looked at the rest of Michelle Borth’s Instagram? We really gonna judge off of one picture? Idk if she deserves that much hate me. #Shazam – Mr. AOC ⭐️⭐️ (@ ASAP_July16) June 22, 2021

It went from ‘Michelle borth had a silly opinion on a social issue’ to ‘Michelle Borth was at the Capitol riots’ very quickly, as if this wasn’t her instagram too, in my opinion.

It went from ‘Michelle borth had a dumb take on a social issue’ to ‘michelle borth was at the capitol riots’ real quick as if this is not her instagram also lmao pic.twitter.com/eTSeNLoyLT – your dad (@luunchbox) June 23, 2021

The DC Comics Cinematic Universe, better known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) began in 2013 with a film that divided audiences, The Man of Steel – 55%, as it presented Superman from a different perspective than most. she was used to the superhero. The sequel, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, was even more divisive, and after Zack Snyder’s departure from Justice League – 41%, things didn’t seem to be going well for the franchise.

Luckily for Warner Bros., Aquaman – 73% was a resounding success and became the highest grossing DC Comics film in its history. Then projects like Shazam! and Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% achieved critical approval despite not being huge box office hits, but The Suicide Squad is expected to, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Y Shazam! Fury of the Gods have better box office collections.

Don’t leave without reading: Shazam 2: Director Talks About Superman’s Potential Cameo