Shazam debuts suit in Fury of the Gods teaser

MEXICO CITY

The second shazam movie, the DC superhero played by Zachary Levi, is already underway under the title Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Although little is known about this sequel beyond its cast, the

director in charge of the film, David F. Sandberg has shared with the fans a small preview of what the new costume that the character will have in this installment.

The teaser in question shows Zachary Levi characterized as Shazam with a dim light that outlines his body and barely reveals some of the details that the update of his suit will have.

Following the self-parodic tone that characterizes the hero, at the end of the preview, Billy Batson’s alter ego says: “Why is everything so dark? I think it was not a good idea to leave only one light

lit “.

Coming soon… ish pic.twitter.com/JWWFsXn5ch – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 3, 2021

In addition to this official preview, some images have also been leaked in which this update of the clothing can be seen more easily. Compared to the austere model he wore in the first film, Shazam’s new suit has more details, different textures and shades within red, which is still the main color.

It is also striking that Levi’s musculature seems more natural, since in the previous film he opted for a suit that did not hide the padding.

First look at Zachary Levi in ​​his new SHAZAM suit! pic.twitter.com/i3gw4oul5L – Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) June 3, 2021

Both the teaser and the new costumes seem to anticipate that the film will have a darker tone than its predecessor, although without losing the comic touch of the superhero.

Along with Levi, it has also been announced that Helen Mirren will appear in the film as the villain Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso, who will share the screen with Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton Michelle Borth, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand and DJ Cotrona who repeat in the same roles as in the first film.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters in 2023.

