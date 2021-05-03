Shazam actor previews new costumes for Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The second Shazam movie, officially titled “Shazam! Fury of the Gods “ it’s still a few weeks away from filming, but pre-production work is already underway. In fact, a few days ago the young actress Rachel Zegler revealed that she was having her wardrobe fittings. Along the same lines, the last comments of the actor have been Ross Butler.

The person responsible for playing the superhero version of Eugene Choi, the character played by Ian Chen, advanced the other day on social networks that they are already working on his new outfit for the second film, revealing along the way that will wear a new suit. This receiving a new suit does not take us by surprise, since almost all superhero movies tend to make improvements and changes, to a greater or lesser extent, to the suits.

The actor took to Instagram the other day to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and included a picture of his hero from the movie “Shazam!” 2019. In the post, he added the following caption that advances a renovation of the costumes that he and the rest of the co-stars will wear in the 2023 film:

This month is Pacific Islander Asian American Heritage Month. I am proud to be part of a growing community of Asian American artists and storytellers dedicated to preserving what makes us unique, redefining what is supposed to be us, and setting a new standard. Thank you all for constantly showing up and seeing, reading, and hearing AAPI art. We do it for you. Side note: this super suit is from the first movie. Can’t wait to reveal the new costumes we’ve made for Shazam 2. Stay tuned.

The actor’s full post can be seen below.

Butler’s post comes just weeks after Lucy Liu was confirmed to have joined the film’s cast as the villain Kalypso. Kalypso is the sister of Hespera, the character played by Helen Mirren. The duo, along with the unnamed character played by Rachel Zegler, will introduce themselves as the daughters of Atlas and will be the main antagonists of the sequel.

Adam Brody, who starred in the superhero version of Freddy Freeman in the DCEU film, revealed in October that the Shazam sequel will have the same comedic tone that made the first film fun, noting: “I’m sure there will be moments of real danger. which will also be taken seriously. But relying on comedy and relying on foolishness and the fulfillment of the wishes of all this is quite natural ”.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods ”was originally scheduled to hit theaters on April 1, 2022. However, the film has been delayed twice due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Production on the film is expected to begin sometime this May.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods ”stars Zachary Levi as Shazam, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Marta Milans as Mama Rosa, Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso and Rachel Zegler in an undisclosed role. The film will hit theaters on June 2, 2023.