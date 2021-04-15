Shazam 2: They confirm whether or not Eiza Gonzalez will be there

A few days ago the rumor began to circulate that Eiza Gonzalez would be in Shazam 2. The director responded.

Within the DCEU, one of the most anticipated films by fans is Shazam 2. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, it was one of many projects that was affected and delayed. It was originally slated for release in 2022, but was later pushed back to June 2023. Meanwhile, rumors of a possible cast cast have already begun to circulate. Yes, we talk about Eiza Gonzalez.

In recent days, the participation of several actors has been confirmed. For example, it was announced that Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu will play the villains Hespera and Kalypso. Also in February it was announced that the actress and singer, Rachel Zegler, will play a key character in the story, but it is not yet known which one. In addition to the official information on Shazam 2, the rumors also began to circulate. Recently it was being said that Eiza González is going to appear in the DCEU as Hawkgirl and, specifically, in this tape. Those rumors began to gain momentum when it was revealed that the actor who plays the hero, Zachary Levi, started following her on Instagram.

Will we see the actress?

Quickly, David F. Sandberg, director of Shazam 2, decided to respond to these rumors about the participation of Eiza Gonzalez in the film. He replied with a screenshot where we can see that he follows the official accounts of Gonzo, the Cookie Monster and Big Bird on Twitter.

It is implicit by the emojis that he said it as a mocking way that because he follows X account / person, this does not mean that we will see him in his Shazam 2 movie. However, although there is nothing confirmed, it is true that Eiza Gonzalez is an actress who managed to gain a lot of strength in the industry and is starring in great movies. We will have to see what happens over time. But for the moment, Eiza is off the DC tape.