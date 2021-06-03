Shazam 2 started filming

After being a huge success with its first film, Shazam 2 is set to begin filming and be crowned again at the box office.

Back in 2019, Shazam hit the big screen and became one of the best-received DC movies of the day. He ended up harvesting 336 million dollars worldwide. Although it was not the highest grossing film of this study, there is no doubt that the film was very well received by the public and they are eager to see its sequel. Unsurprisingly, the pandemic did its thing and the project had to be delayed until now. Finally, Shazam 2 began its long-awaited filming.

“’Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ is officially on its way. I’m so grateful to Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, and DC for seeing the 16-year-old inside me, and believing that it could be their Big Red Cheese. My 16 year old self would be scared to death if it knew what the future was going to hold. I am filled with gratitude when I look back on my life and see the countless strokes of luck that I have had. The supernatural and immense amount of protection, provision and providence that God has given to my life. All of you, my friends, my family, those who have helped and supported me since I was doing theater at school ”, wrote on his Instagram account the actor Zachary Levi, who gives life to Shazam and got new shoes that match his character.

What do we know at the moment?

We will see Shazam 2 in the cinema under the title of Fury of The Gods. This new DC film will continue the superhero’s story from the events of the 2019 film. It focuses on Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a 14-year-old teenager who becomes the adult superhero Shazam when scream his name. On this occasion, renowned stars will join the cast. For example, Lucy Liu or Helen Mirren as villains, playing Kalypso and Hespera. In addition to Zachary Levi, we will also return to see Asher Angel as Billy Batson along with Jack Grazer, Ian Chen, Grace Fulton, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth. The latest news we have is that Rachel Zegler could also have a mysterious role in the sequel and that a mythical character will return for the film.

If no delays or issues arise, Shazam: Fury of The Gods will hit theaters on June 2, 2023.