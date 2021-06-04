Shazam 2: leaked images reveal Zachary Levi with new suit – Tomatazos

That’s right, it’s happening DCEU fans. The recordings of Shazam! Fury of the Gods They have already started and this afternoon the first images of Zachary Levi in ​​his new superhero costume are filtered. It has been a while since we had interesting news about the next film but it is already taking shape in the Warner Bros studios. The material allows us to observe an important change in the character’s attire, much less caricatured and more powerful; it was obvious that the clothes had to be modified. In the following paragraphs we comment on all the news.

Shazam! – 88% is the story of Billy Batson, a teenage orphan who struggles to find a permanent home. Things seem to look better when he arrives with his seventh family, there he meets Freddy Freeman, a funny boy who will become his stepbrother and best friend. The film was directed by David F. Sandberg and produced by Dwayne Johnson, who is also a star in the DC Extended Universe. In addition to Levi, stars Asher Angel as Billy and Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy, the talkative friend and stepbrother of the main hero.

With a budget of US $ 100 million, Shazam! was able to raise US $ 364 million worldwide, becoming a new triumph for the DC Extended Universe after the launch of Aquaman – 73% a few months earlier. The sequel to Shazam! It was confirmed since 2019 but the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to start recordings; Fortunately, filming has started and we already have our first look at Zachary levi like the mighty Shazam. The new images are already making the rounds on social media and fans are absolutely delighted with the renewed look of the hero.

YOOOO pic.twitter.com/LX13mQHKNp – AjepArt (@AjepArts) June 3, 2021

Zachary Levi looks absolutely brilliant in his new Shazam costume. Design, texture, everything is flawless. It’s also great to see Zachary Levi after such a long time, I’m so excited for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Shazam! It presented a style quite different from the rest of the DC Extended Universe movies, much more familiar and fun than all the previous ones. Its cheerful forms made it a unique piece of the saga, much more similar to Marvel Studios products than to Warner’s, a fact that was well received by many of its fans; there’s no reason to think the sequel won’t be like its predecessor. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will bring us back to the famous hero but now without a cape, perhaps the most interesting detail of his new outfit … along with the elimination of muscles.

Details on the argument of Shazam! Fury of the Gods They have not been shared by Warner, but at least we know that some very talented actresses will join the cast. In addition to Levi, Angel Y GrazerLucy Liu as Kalypso and Helen Mirren as Hespera are added, at some point in the future we will see the protagonist face Black Adam? That’s something fans have been waiting for a long time. Shazam! Fury of the Gods has a theatrical release scheduled for June 2, 2023, meaning the DCEU fandom will have to wait two years for Billy’s new adventure.

Meanwhile, the DC Extended Universe continues to advance in unpredictable steps. Warner Bros. has no interest in restoring the SnyderVerso, but rumors keep popping up online and the studio is moving ahead with projects like Aquaman 2, The Flash and maybe Wonder woman 3. It is clear that the top executives of the company have not made the best decisions, but it is obvious that the fans want Zack Snyder back and maybe it is not a bad idea to listen to them. Only time will tell us which is the path of the saga.

