Shazam 2 is “everything you want” in a superhero movie according to Asher Angel

Filming the movie “Shazam! Fury of the Gods “ is still underway in Atlanta, pouring in different footage from the shoot, including glimpses of some of the new additions to this second film in the DC franchise. We will also have some returns, as in the case of Asher angel, the main protagonist in his role as the young Billy Batson, who transforms into Shazam.

In a recent interview with the Entertainment Tonight medium, Angel has advanced the film. Obviously without telling anything especially revealing about the plot, the actor has made it clear that we are facing a film that has everything to convince fans.

First of all, the actor confirms that they are still working on the shoot, just as they did since last May:

We’re shooting right now, I’m in Atlanta. We are shooting the second one. I’ve been here since May, so we’re shooting and everything’s going great. It’s crazy, because it’s been a long time, so coming back feels great. It’s great to see Zachary Levi and Jack [Dylan Grazer].

Angel then shares that he is very confident in the film and everything that will be achieved with it, especially with the new additions, such as Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren, who play the daughters of Atlas and potential villains of the film .

We also have some new additions to the cast, some new people, so it feels great to be back as Billy Batson. It is going to be very fun. I think without a doubt, the sequel will give continuity to the first.

The actor also does not hide his emotion with the story that is going to be told in this film, stating that he is “very happy” with the script made by Henry Gayden, who already wrote the one for the first “Shazam!” saying it’s “very good”.

It has everything you want in a superhero movie. Has those Heartfelt moments, action, comedy, and it’s everything you’ve ever wanted to see on the big screen. I’m excited.

The film, still without an official synopsis, will be released in theaters on June 2, 2023, that is, we are still almost two years away, so we will still have to wait to see materials from the film. However, given the leaks of filming outdoors, director David F. Sandberg advanced the new costumes of the protagonists with a photo of the set.