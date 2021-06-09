Shazam 2 Fury of the Gods will be more fun than the first

Actor Jack Dylan Grazer, who will play Freddy Freeman in Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods, says the sequel will be more fun and action-packed than the original.

The first installment of this superhero from Dc comics It was a fun, action-packed origin story with a great villain. But it seems that Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods it will surpass the original in everything. So again we will enjoy with this group of young people who acquire enormous power.

In a recent interview promoting the animated film of Pixar call Luca, in which actor Jack Dylan Grazer lends his voice to the young man named Alberto, who is actually a sea monster, spoke about the sequel to the hero of Dc comics and how excited he is with the big names that have been added to the cast:

“It’s a great cast. We have Helen Mirren. We also have Lucy Liu. We have up and coming star Rachel Zegler from Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. The script is hilarious. It is more fun than the first. I have to say it. This time we will get away with many more things. It’s action packed, has twists and turns, and is super fun. The costume is different, no hood. And the shoes look like Iron Man’s. Oh wait, no. Iron Man does not exist. Who is Iron Man?

He measured his words to avoid SPOILERS.

When asked about his reaction to reading the script for Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods, the actor Jack Dylan Grazer He replied, “It was like: Oh wow! Totally. You better not say more. I don’t want to do a Tom Holland ”.

He did not want to continue talking about this new movie of Dc comics for fear of saying a SPOILER and thus imitate Tom holland that revealed details of his films of Marvel studios. Hopefully they will give us more information soon and start shooting what will be one of the great successes of the next few years.

The movie Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods will hit theaters in early June 2023. While Luca will be released on June 18, 2021 exclusively on Disney Plus.