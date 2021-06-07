Shazam 2: director talks about potential Superman cameo

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is one of the next films in the DC Extended Universe and fans are eager to get all kinds of new. The recordings have already begun and little by little it is taking shape until it becomes the product that the public wants. In the previous tape, Superman’s cameo was observed in the final scene, however, it was not as everyone expected, since the character never showed his face. David F. Sandberg, the director, uses his social networks to talk about a new appearance of the Man of Steel, will it come true or not? Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Mark Strong is no longer going out, but says it’s time for more villains

Shazam! – 88% presented us with the story of Billy Batson, an orphan teenager who manages to obtain the powers of the incredible superhero and transform into him just by saying a word. The film was a solid success for Warner Bros. and of course it gave the green light for a sequel, however for a few months it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But things are back on track and Fury of the Gods it already has a release date; meanwhile, the director talks about the things we could see in the sequel.

David F. Sandberg He held a question and answer session with his followers on Instagram, a method used by many celebrities to be close to their fans. When asked by a Swedish fan about a Henry Cavill cameo in Fury of the Gods, Sandberg He replied in his language: “You are going to be very disappointed when you translate this.” The above is a clear answer that no, the longed-for cameo of Cavill like superman in Shazam 2 it won’t come true and fans will have to accept it. Pity for all those who had not given up hope.

We invite you to read: Shazam 2: Leaked Images Reveal Zachary Levi In New Suit

As for the DCEU, the last few months have been wholly owned by Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a film that reached streaming platforms around the world and generated more than one and a half million publications with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderCut in the days following its premiere. The success of the beloved Snyder Cut has set a precedent never before seen in the Hollywood industry, in which fans did everything in their power to fulfill a dream, succeeding in surprising ways. Although Warner Bros. is not interested in continuing to work with the director, fans do not lose heart to see him return.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods aims to address the same cheerful and familiar style observed in Shazam! It is a tone that differs greatly from what is observed in the DCEU in general and that is more similar to those made by Marvel Studios. But fans of the film were delighted with the marked difference and very soon we will witness the new adventure of Billy Batson and his friends, will he be able to surpass his predecessor? It is clear that he will not make use of the characters of the Justice League to shine on his own. The film opens on June 2, 2023.

In addition to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the future of the DC Extended Universe includes other movies such as The Suicide Squad, The Flash and Aquaman 2. Although fans of the Snyder Cut may not be successful later on, it is clear that Warner Bros. still has many plans for its characters and will stop at nothing as it continues to build its superhero empire and be a good competition for Marvel Studios. What will be the next big building block for the DCEU? Fans are counting the days for the premieres of each new installment in theaters.

You may also be interested in: JJ Abrams’ Superman would not be connected to Robert Pattinson’s Batman