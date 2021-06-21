Shazam 2: Director Reveals New Superhero Family Costumes – Tomatazos

After director Andy Muschietti (It (It) – 85%) will publish on his Instagram account a series of photographs with the first glimpses of Batman, Flash and Supergirl costumes for the next film The Flash, now filmmaker David F. Sandberg (Shazam! – 88%, Annabelle 2: Creation – 69%) has decided to follow in their footsteps and revealed what the new Shazam family outfits look like for the sequel that is scheduled to release in June 2023 (via ComicBook.com)

In 2019, Sandberg positively surprised critics and viewers with the film Shazam!Not only was it considered a good superhero origin movie, it was also applauded for its humor, creativity, action sequences, and moving story.

In this way, when the sequel was announced, it was recently revealed that it will be named Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Sandberg himself was in charge of the new project and has now decided to excite the fans with a small look at the costumes that the brothers will wear in this new film.

I don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking, so here’s a photo I took the other day.

And it is that days before, the first look at Shazam’s new suit, played by Zachary Levi (The Mauritanian – 55%, Thor: Ragnarok – 92%), so Sandberg decided to show this new photo before someone else did. The new image offers a first look at Shazam (Levi), Shazam Jr. (Adam Brody), Mary Shazam (Grace fulton) and the rest of the family in their new, colorful — albeit more metallic — outfits.

In his tweet, Sandberg is clearly making a reference to the previous leak, as well as confirming that everyone involved will receive new costumes for this sequel, as when asked if the fact that Shazam had a new costume meant a new look for him. The rest of the family responded by saying that it would be very strange if it weren’t. In addition, when asked about the reason for this decision, he responded as follows:

Why not? You could also try a few different things this time and not do the same thing twice. I told the costume designer [Louise Mingenbach] some of the things I wanted this time. She and her team designed and created it beautifully, incorporating the things I asked for, we showed the studio and they thought it looked great and they had no notes.

