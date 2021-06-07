Shazam 2 director reconfirms that there will be no appearance of Black Adam

To celebrate the Swedish National Day, the Swedish director David F. Sandberg in front of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods “, the second Shazam 2 movie, has posted a quiz in Swedish on Instagram. In response to various questions from fans, the director addressed various movie issues of the DC Comics character. Sometimes reaffirming ideas that we already knew. Other times clarifying as many.

Once again the filmmaker has addressed the possibility of having great cameos such as Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson in their respective roles of Superman and Black Adam. However, the filmmaker has ruled out those possibilities.

When asked directly if The Rock will appear in the Shazam sequel, Sandberg flatly denied the possibility saying “No, he has his own movie”, referring to the Black Adam movie, in which Johnson will make his debut as the character. A movie will arrive almost a year before Shazam 2, in July 2022. This absence is not surprising since they always said that the idea of ​​crossing both characters would be from a Shazam 3, and this same February he recognized that he was not even aware of what there will be in the Black Adam movie.

Meanwhile, a fan was trying to ask if Henry Cavill’s Superman will make a cameo in the 2023 film. However, due to a translation error from Swedish to English or a typing error when writing the question, it was meaningless. In response to the message, Sandberg jokingly avoided the question saying that “They will be so disappointed when [traduzcan] this!”.

It must be said that in the past, Sanberg has approached the subject of Henry Cavill’s cameo in the film with the possibilities completely open, ensuring that he prefers not to affirm or deny anything until the film has completely finished its shooting, especially after what happened. with the cameo they tried at the end of the first movie.

The filmmaker has also addressed the issue of the leaked images of the filming set these days, and obviously it is something that he imagined would happen when filming outdoors, outdoors:

I was hoping that would happen since we were filming in downtown Atlanta in the middle of the day. I thought the photos looked good and have only seen positive reactions so far, which is good.

These days a new image has also arrived in which we see Zachary Levi on the set with a cape. As a curious detail, his cape does not have a hood like in the first movie. Sandberg has confirmed that Shazam will not be wearing the hood in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods “.

There are no scenes in which they use anyway. I wanted to try something else.

Finally, they have asked him about the possibility of a trailer, and of course, he has ruled out that possibility in the short term:

We’ve been shooting for two weeks and the movie will be out in two years. There is a long way to go.

The movie “Shazam!” of 2019 counted various post-credits scenes; and for this reason, Sandberg was also asked if “Fury of the Gods” will also have a few. According to Sandberg, “There is a plan for that, but the film is not finished yet, so we will see what it will be like in editing and so on. “

Lastly, when asked what is he most looking forward to from “Shazam! Fury of the Gods, ”Sandberg shared his intentions to“ try new things ”this time:

Try new things. New costumes, more action, and a slightly different style of things. So far, more handheld cameras have been made than in the first film. Feeling that you do not have to do exactly the same things as in the first film, in any case it is still there, so you can try something new.

Shazam’s cape in a new image from the set of Shazam! Fury of the Gods pic.twitter.com/U06TZtiAOm – Superheroes Blog | Marvel, DC and more | BdS (@blogsuperheroes) June 6, 2021

Via information | Instagram Stories David F. Sandberg