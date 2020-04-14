Shayna Baszler qualifies for the Money In The Bank women’s match

Shayna Baszler managed to be classified after her fight against Sarah Logan during the last episode of WWE RAW. As announced before the showShayna Baszler would face Sarah Logan to determine one between fighter between the two, to earn a place in the female combat of Money In The Bank, along with the winners of the battles between Asuka and Ruby Riott, and Nia Jax and Kairi Sane.

Nevertheless, Shayna Baszler she was disqualified in combat as she brutally attacked Sarah Logan and the match referee made the decision to give victory to Sarah Logan. But finally Sarah Logan cannot compete and therefore Shayna Baszler advances for the MITB match.

How was the match?

They ask him backstage what he thinks about Ronda Rousey’s recent comments. Baszler remains staring aggressively at the interviewer, then steps out into the ring.

The fight begins. VERY SHOCKING MOMENT JUST HAPPENED! Sarah Logan was lying on the canvas when Shayna Baszler kicked at her arm with the intention of injuring her. It is not known if everything is part of the kayfabe or if it was something real. What is real is that Sarah Logan was left crying after Baszler’s kick. Sarah Logan takes the victory by disqualification and advances to the fight for the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Slowly WWE is building its way to MITB and the participants of each one of their combats are determined.

Who would you like to see this year with the briefcase in WWE? Do you think this year’s winners will successfully redeem it?

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended. We continue working to bring you all the information!