SHAYNA BASZLER ABOUT WRESTLEMANIA36:

“I WILL BE THE DOSE OF REALITY THAT WILL HIT BECKY LYNCH AND ALL HIS FANS”

March 27, 2020.– A very outstanding match at WrestleMania will be the one that will bring into play the WWE RAW Women’s Championship, currently owned by “The Man” Becky Lynch. His opponent, “The Submission Magician ”Shayla Baszler, Two-time NXT Women’s Champion will do her best to take it away from him, as it would be a huge boost to her career within WWE.

Wrestlemania It will take place next Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando (Florida, USA) and will be broadcast on the WWE Network starting at 7pm ET, being available to all subscribers

The atmosphere is heated and the rivalry between the two Superstars comes from afar. A few weeks ago, Shayna Baszler bit Becky Lynch’s neck and on Monday Night Raw, the Irish woman took the revenge by throwing a tremendous chair at Shayna.

“Becky Lynch and all her fans are about to be hit with a good dose of reality. And I’m going to be this reality ”.

That’s how forceful Shayna responds when asked what final message she has for Becky Lynch before WrestleMania.

For the double NXT Women’s Champion, winning at WrestleMania would mean “crushing Becky Lynch.” And he adds that it will be a great opportunity to “show them how I fight, what happens when you face who you shouldn’t. This is what happens when you put a small animal in a lion’s den and the lions want to play with their food. I have a responsibility to show what reality is. And if I get this title in the ring, everyone will be forced to look at my reality. “

The great influence of her friend Ronda Rousey

For a time, Shayla Baszler and Ronda Rousey shared a house in Venice. Shayla remembers a specific moment of that experience: “I was watching the Ronda match on television, her mother approached me and said: ‘you are not watching it, you are studying it, keep it in mind,’ and she left. And if it were up to her, I would take all the credit for the way my life and career have developed! ”

Shayna Baszler also remembers her time in MMA.

“I’ve been in all the possible situations that you can think of in a contest like that. “The Submission Magician” is not just a made-up name, they gave it to me when they were calling me for one of my matches. And is that one of my biggest advantages is never feeling lost or stressed. ” He also highlights that during the time of The Four Horsewomen in MMA, “Ronda prepared us so that we could focus on being what we wanted to be, and that really marked the way to get to where I am now.”

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.