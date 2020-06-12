Shawn Michaels comments on Paul Heyman’s departure as a creative in WWE.

Shawn Michaels talks about seeing Bruce Prichard as new CEO in WWE | Wrestling planet

We recently reported a breaking news after seeing the official statement of WWE on the social network of Twitter The statement reported that the executive director of the shows of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman He was no longer in command from now on. The paper of Paul heyman would occupy it now Bruce Prichard.

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre They have been two of the three fighters who have been present at the international press conferences held by WWE for the media, and that the team Wrestling planet You have had the opportunity to participate in them. The third superstar has been Shawn Michaels.

“The Heart Break Kid” He has spoken on various topics among the questions asked by the media, and has also commented on his expectations for the next event of WWE Backlash. Our team had the opportunity to ask him about the new role of Bruce Prichard as executive director.

We leave you with the words of Shawn Michaels regarding the topic:

PW: Hey Shawn from Spain, how are you?

Shawn Michaels: Very good.

PW: First of all, we want to thank you for joining us today and it is a great pleasure to be speaking to someone like you, one of the greatest professional wrestling legends of all time. During the final hours, WWE announced that Bruce Prichard would replace Paul Heyman to be in charge of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown. What do you think about this? Do you think WWE shows will improve in the coming months, or does Paul Heyman fit better in this role?

Shawn Michaels: I have very little to do, absolutely almost nothing, with WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown, But I want everyone in this press conference to know that I hear all the things that you do. Believe it or not believe it, because I try to do everything I can to be closer to the world of NXT. So, I don’t know how people come to those decisions, but I’ve been here almost 35 years and everything is said. Whether someone agrees to this agreement or not, there is always an effort that has to be made WWE to continue forward. I know that these decisions were made recently with tension, but I do not know how this decision was proposed to be on the list. I hope that everyone pulls the rope in the same direction and does what is supposed to be done, which is that the WWE advance forward.

We thank Shawn Michaels for his time!

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Backlash will be the next WWE PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.