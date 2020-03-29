Bret Hart recalls that Shawn Michaels feared for his life »after the Montreal Betrayal

Montreal’s Betrayal It was one of the greatest stories of the modern era. After seeing the incident again the Montreal betrayal in the program Broken Skull Sessions from “Stone Cold” Steve AustinBret Hart had a few words about how he felt about what Vince McMahon did that day.

Hart commented:

“I felt very betrayed. I really worked very hard for Vince, and gave him a lot. I never complained about anything. I worked 14 years, 300 days a year, and never complained about anything.

Hart recalls that after the match, he found his opponent, Shawn Michaels, in his dressing room, horrified by what had just happened. Michaels informed Hart that it had nothing to do with the outcome of the fight.

“I went back to the locker room. Shawn is sitting in my dressing room, which is very strange »

I open the dressing room door and Shawn is changing in my dressing room. I had never changed in my dressing room before … I immediately asked Shawn and he said, “I swear to God, I had nothing to do with it.” ‘I think Shawn was scared for his life.«

Hart didn’t want to confront Vince

The last person Hart wanted to see was Vince McMahon. Hart remembers how he did everything in his power to avoid a confrontation, but in the end, it led to a physical altercation.

Hart recalled:

“I ended up in the shower. It was then that Rick Rude and Davey Boy Smith came in and said ‘Vince is outside, and he wants to talk to you.’ I said to Rick, ‘Just tell him to go away.’ “There is nothing you can tell me to make it nice or to do it, the safest thing is to leave now before something bad happens.”

I get out of the shower and into the locker room and Vince is there. He has Sergeant Slaughter, Shane, he had about five guys lined up to back him up, in front of the wall was Undertaker. Shawn is in the corner crying. He was crying the whole time. Owen, Davey, Rick Rude and everyone else was on my left.

Then we sat down, Vince and I exchanged a few things. He kept talking about this the first time he lied to me and I said, ‘Please stop lying to me.’

I think Vince came to that dressing room after Undertaker had him confront me, either in the sense that he would do the right thing and not hit him.

So I think it was a calculated maneuver that he wanted to confront me in front of the fighters that were left in the building that night.

I remember saying to him ‘As soon as I finish dressing, and you’re still here, I’m going to hit you.

After that moment of tension, things calmed down and Hart withdrew from the arena.

When the night came to an end, Hart stated that he decided to take the amiable side and thank Michaels for his match.

I remember going up to him and patting him on the shoulder.

Hart commented:

Shawn, thanks for the fight. I shook his hand. We shook hands. I remember thinking that I should have kicked him in the face like he was a 50-yard field goal.

