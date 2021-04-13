Shawn Mendes recovers his stolen car

Shawn mendes recovered his G-Wagon Mercedes-Benz pickup, days after some thieves will break into his mansion in Los Angeles and steal the vehicle, among other belongings.

The singer and his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, were victims of a robbery in their own home. According to reports, the criminals entered through an open window and soon after realized that the couple was at home, so they fled with other valuables, including Shawn’s luxury vehicle.

© TheGrosbyGroup Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello lived moments of anguish in their own home

While Shawn and Camila were safe and no one was injured, the thieves rushed to snatch the singer’s car keys and escaped, however, the vehicle was reportedly located in a residential area.

The G-Class SUV was found parked in good condition and was recovered with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department after the license plates matched the theft report.

© TheGrosbyGroup

Although the thieves have not been arrested, the investigation is ongoing to locate those responsible for the crime.

It is unknown if this incident in Beverly Hills has been linked to recent robberies and break-ins of celebrities, including Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Hills mansion, Kim Kardashian’s dangerous intruder in Hidden Hills, and Kylie Jenner’s alleged thief.

Recently, it was reported that Beyoncé was also the victim of two robberies in March past. Criminals broke into one of its storage units and stole personal items with a value of $ 1 million dollars including designer handbags, haute couture dresses, toys and personal photographs.

