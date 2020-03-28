In the midst of a quarantine due to the health emergency that plagues everyone, the singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes decided to break it and leave. Worst? They photographed him outdoing her!

The health emergency dictated by the World Health Organization (WHO) caused practically all countries to opt for mandatory quarantine, as a preventive measure.

But not all comply with it and therefore, there are consequences. The surprising thing that even the famous show themselves in breach of this social, preventive and obligatory isolation.

Celebrities who continue to ask to comply with the quarantine.

An example of this are Camila Cabello Y Shawn Mendes, the couple of young singers who made a song together called “Señorita” and from there, they did not separate anymore.

They left the house where they shared together during the quarantine, very calm, with cups of coffee in hand. Where they were going?

The comments criticizing this situation were not long in coming, all with #quedateencasa. But did you not notice something strange in the images?

Beyond disagreeing with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for being out in the midst of quarantine, he did not miss the opportunity to grab something for his boyfriend and not exactly his hand! How far do they want to go?

.