Shawn Mendes felt so bad after his photos for CK that he had an internal fight

Images from the campaign took over the internet and street billboards and Shawn only received positive reviews and comments about how hot he looked. The singer told the media that when he saw the photos, He fought against body dysmorphia and the impostor syndrome because, according to him, he looked unrecognizable.

(Calvin Klein)

“I looked shirtless on the monitor with my body oiled up and I thought, ‘The craziest thing about these photos is that I’ll never be able to measure up to that guy,'” he said. The singer explained that after that, he struggled to try to be the person he saw in the photos and that there was a moment when he came to the conclusion that you don’t even know if that person is real because there was too much equipment and production behind the campaign.