Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Post Pics for Their Anniversary

For two years now, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have proven they are the masters of public displays of affection. (Remember that make out vid?) So it’s fitting that their anniversary posts for each other were filled with steamy shots of the pair locking lips.

Shamila spent their two-year anniversary in the Caribbean enjoying the sun and beach as they celebrated the special occasion. On Saturday, Camila shared a slideshow of four photos with Shawn, captioning the post, “Happy anniversary Kuko ❤️ here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love ❤️.” The first shot in the slideshow features the two Lady and the Tramp-ing a piece of watermelon, which is honestly impressive. We then seen the pair adorably sitting together against a teal wall, taking a selfie, and enjoying a plate of pasta.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Shawn’s post had a similar PDA-heavy vibe, though he only included one pic: a selfie of the pair kissing. “Happy 2 years my baby ♥ ️,” he wrote.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Honestly how do they take such good selfies while making out? It’s impressive. Though if anyone could pull it off, it isn’t surprising it’s Shamila.

Carolyn Twersky Associate Editor Carolyn Twersky is an associate editor for Seventeen covering celebrities, entertainment, politics, trends, and health.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io