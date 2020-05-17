Shawn marion, a former NBA player and champion of the NBA in the 2010/11 season with the Dallas Mavericks, has recently come out to complain about not being in the Hall of Fame of the league or have even been nominated. In a statement for Michael Lee of ., he shows his disagreement on the matter:

“I think I left enough legacy in the NBA to be in the Hall of Fame. Who is supposed to decide who should go in and who shouldn’t? I know it’s a political thing and a lot more is going on at the non-sports level. But There are cases when you don’t have to think much, and I’ve earned the power to be there. “

2009: Shawn Marion DESTROYS Danny Granger on a fastbreak. pic.twitter.com/3IubYMmwOe – The Jumpshot Junkies (@JumpshotJunkies) May 14, 2020

