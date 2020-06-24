Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although many of the AAA video games have left players speechless, the model on which their development is based has been questioned, especially due to the time it takes to debut and the financial viability, since the costs of creation and promotion in the market they are counted above $ 100 MDD and of course not all are Grand Theft Auto or Call of Duty to recover investment and reflect profits immediately. In that sense, Shawn Layden made statements about what happens with this type of games and what the industry should do in the future.

During his participation in Gamelab 2020, Shawn Layden, former director of SIE Worldwide Studios and who was the leading face of PlayStation for years, spoke about the current state of the industry regarding AAA games, which he considers to be excessively dropped and every less viable in financial terms. Initially, Layden noted, « The problem with that model is that it’s just not sustainable. I don’t think that in the next generation, you can take those numbers and multiply them by 2 and think you can grow. I think the industry as a whole needs sit down and say, what are we building? What is the expectation of the audience? What is the best way to convey our story and say what we need to say? «

Later, Layden considered that an AAA production that aims to last tens of hours can have more cons than pros: « it is difficult for each adventure game to reach the goal of 50 to 60 hours of play, because it is much more expensive to achieve In the end, you can block some creatives and their stories if that’s the kind of goal they have to meet. We have to reevaluate that. «

The former PlayStation executive bets on games that last 12 or 15 hours

Finally, the former PlayStation executive indicated that he would like the AAA to return to the time when they were planned to last just over 10 hours, as this would allow the model to be reactivated and financially justified since, as he himself points out, the price of the games remain the same but their development cost has increased more than 10 times since they’ve been in the industry: « instead of spending 5 years making an 80 hour game, how about 3 years and a 15 hour game « What would the cost of that be? Is that a complete experience? Personally, as an older player, I would like to go back to AAA at 12-15 hours. I would finish more games and, like a well-edited literature or a movie, could you give us more compact and compelling content. «

What’s your opinion about it?

