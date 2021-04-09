Shawn Kemp, former Seattle SuperSonics player, opens his own marijuana store

Shawn Kemp, the famous pivot of the mythical Seattle SuperSonics, and candidate to be part of the Hall of Fame in 2021, it is news again, but this time it has nothing to do with the NBA, but with the marijuana store that is going to open in Seattle.

Marijuana stopped being illegal in some states several years ago, and with it the business of this substance became much more visible, moving large amounts of money.

Becomes part of history

The former NBA player thus becomes the first African American to open a dedicated cannabis store in Seattle. This is located in a building located on the outskirts of the city, where on the facade you can see a large mural by Kemp wearing the SuperSonics jersey, where he played the first 14 years of his career, after being chosen in the 1989 draft.

Shawn Kemp himself has already issued a statement, where he guarantees that he is “anxious for welcoming Sonics fans on a regular basis, beginning with opening day. “

It will open on October 30

As reported by the journalist Ben Arthur, Shawn Kemp’s new store opening will be on October 30: “Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp will officially open his cannabis store next week. It will become Seattle’s first ‘black’ owned dispensary,” he said.

In addition, this opening brings one more surprise, as the journalist has revealed, and that is that “He will be joined by his former teammate Gary Payton for the grand opening on October 30 at 12:45 PM.“.