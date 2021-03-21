Shawn Bradley, ‘the giant of Space Jam’, is paralyzed after being run over while riding a bicycle

ANDl former NBA player, Shawn Bradley, announced on Wednesday that I was paralyzed two months ago after it was struck from behind by a vehicle while riding a bicycle near his home in Utah.

A statement released by the Dallas Mavericks on behalf of the 48-year-old former player was the first public acknowledgment of the incident involving the second pick in the 1993 Philadelphia draft.

Bradley, 2.28 meters tall, He was riding his bike a block from his house in St. George, Utah, on January 20 when he was run over, which caused a traumatic injury to his spinal cord, the statement said. Bradley has been hospitalized since the accident, undergoing neck fusion surgery and rehabilitation.

“With his wife Carrie by his side at all times and with the support of a great team of rehabilitation specialists and his family, Bradley is in good spirits,” the statement said. “He plans to use his accident as a platform to raise awareness of the importance of cycling safety.”

Bradley, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, played for BYU between 1990-91 before going two years as a missionary to Australia. Upon his return, he was selected.

I spent the last eight seasons of his 12-year career playing for the Mavericks, who acquired him as part of a nine-player trade with the New Jersey Nets in 1997. Two years earlier, the 76ers sent Bradley to the Nets. He averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in his career. Perhaps his most memorable moment is being chosen to participate in the movie Space Jam, as one of the players that the Monstars steal talent to challenge the Looney Tunes.

“Shawn has always been incredibly determined and has shown that he has the spirit of a warrior,” said Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. “We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of the Mavs family.”