Shaw scores fastest goal in Euro final

07/11/2021 at 10:37 PM CEST

Manchester United’s left-back Luke Shaw has scored the fastest goal in a European Championship final, opening the scoring between Italy and England at the minute and 57 seconds of the game.

Shaw spliced ​​a magnificent cross from the right by Atlético de Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, the main novelty in Gareth Southgate’s starting lineup.

The English player’s goal improves the record held by Chus Pereda, which he scored at 5:17 in the final between Spain and the Soviet Union in 1964 at the Santiago Bernabéu, which ended with a 2-1 Hispanic victory.