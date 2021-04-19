Shaved Benedict Cumberbatch caught near Doctor Strange 2 set

These days, some supposed images have been arriving from the filming set of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. A material that was only reduced to a series of snapshots of the exterior of a location and that by themselves, told us little. That material reaches a new level to be able to catch Benedict Cumberbatch himself in the vicinity.

In the images that we bring you here, we didn’t really get to see anything from the film set itself of the movie. I mean, we don’t see interiors or anything like that that would allow us to get that coveted look at the production now that the film is in its final days of shooting.

The film would have been shooting these last days in the area of Somerset. Specifically, there is a series of images of a “2 million pound set on a county farm”, and the filming took place between April 15 and 17. It is also said that the production would have been at the Burrow Hill Cider Farm, less than half an hour from Yeovil ”. Apparently, the final filming took place on “Saturday afternoon [17 de abril] with a plane with a drone ”outside the aforementioned farm.

The scene that had been recorded revolved around two twin actors who, apparently, were the young actors Jett klyne Y Julian Hilliard, who played the children of Wanda, Billy and Tommy Maximoff in “WandaVision”. Rumors have also been heard that the possible presence of Elizabeth Olsen at the scene, but it has not been possible to confirm.

To this is added that the TikTok user @ drusillas.yellowcrayon has shared a video (no longer available in a public way) of a brief interaction of a friend of his with Benedict Cumberbatch on the Burrow Hill farm in Somerset, England, which had been used for the filming and by the time this video was shot it appears that I had already collected practically the entire set.

The video shows that the British actor has shaved off the beard that has been worn during production. Cumberbatch was last photographed in the style of Stephen Strange in several March promotional interviews for the movie “The Courier.” Also, late last month, the actor revealed that he was not allowed to show his face on a Zoom call due to the secrecy of this Doctor Strange sequel movie. Though unconfirmed, it may be when he shaved off his iconic beard, something Marvel Studios might want to keep a secret for unknown reasons.

For the first time for a Marvel movie, Cumberbatch had grown his own beard to play Strange (they used to wear a fake beard), and the fact that he’s shaved now suggests that we might have some kind of flashback, to his time as surgeon we saw him at the beginning of the 2016 movie. However, this is pure speculation.

