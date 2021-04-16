Shattered! This is the ball that Venezuelan Ronald Acuña took from a home run



This Thursday, Acuña punished the Miami Marlins again.

Ronald Acuña Jr. He’s the MLB man of the moment. The Venezuelan leads the majors in home runs (7), runs scored (17) and …smashed balls! An image posted by a fan who took one of the balls he took from the park “El Abusador” went viral last Wednesday. In the image you can see the mark that the connection of Acuña left to the ball.

Thus, the enormous strength of the Venezuelan was palpably evident, who is stealing the show in the Major Leagues as the most complete player on the circuit. There is no doubt that if Acuña connects the ball, he will do so very solidly.

This Thursday he took her out of the park again before his favorite victim: the Miami Marlins. It was with a man on board. The hit fired up the team, which was able to win again after four consecutive defeats.

Although the Atlanta Braves have a 5-8 record, the aspirations for this season are high, as they are coming off a World Series win. And if Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to hit as he has been, the chances are high.