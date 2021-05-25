sharper, thinner, and cost savings

It is strange to find nowadays a device with a non-touch e-ink screen. From the most basic Kindle to the most sophisticated tablets with electronic ink, this feature is available. However, there is a catch: the touchpad is an outer layer and is not integrated within the screen itself. E Ink, which supplies most electronic ink panels, is going to change that.

As announced by the company, they have ready a new e-ink panel with an integrated touch sensor. This, in principle, should improve the quality of the image and make the devices that mount it more affordable (at least for the manufacturer).

Today touch e-ink panels actually have an overlay that allows it to be tactile. This sheet is the one that gives the tactile sensitivity, but also more thickness, less sharpness and more costs.

The new On-Cell Touch ePaper panel It is composed of five layers: the TFT, the electronic ink film, the touch panel, the front light sheet and the anti-reflective and protective layer. With this panel, E Ink promises up to 30% more contrast on its black and white screens and up to 40% on those in color.

A basic technology with substantial improvements

Electronic ink has been around for years, decades. However, it is a technology that due to its limitations has often not advanced in improvements. These limitations at the same time are its great advantages, such as the higher contrast or the immense battery saving compared to an LED panel for example.

Nonetheless, little by little we have seen in recent years different improvements in this technology (such as color, flexible or folding technology) so that it is useful in more cases than electronic books. An example of it? The curious and useful reMarkable 2 tablet.

