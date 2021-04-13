Sharp decrease in cases, 6,292 since yesterday, and the incidence drops again

Sharp decline in the coronavirus curve from yesterday to today, Tuesday. Health has reported 6,292 cases and 100 deaths, data that lead to another drop in incidence, which loses three points and remains at 196.20.

In the last 24 hours, the balance reports 4,042 positives, with the main reference of Madrid, which centralizes 1,705 of them, in addition to the Basque Country, which marks 550. However, the statistics have a determining factor, the absence of information from Andalusia , which lately marked more than 300 cases per day. The total rises to 3,376,548 across the country since the virus arrived.

The death toll in Spain is 76,625, with an increase of 251 in the last seven days, the data provided by Health to verify its recent evolution. Madrid, with 54, is the only community that exceeds fifty.

Monday marked the worst data after a full weekend since February 15 for new positives, with 22,744, in addition to 197 deaths. It also represented a very strong growth in incidence, with 17 more points in three days. This increase, explained Fernando Simón, corresponds to what happened during Holy Week, which is now becoming visible.

This Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson, owner of Janssen, has decided to stop the arrival of its vaccines in Europe, after the US recommended suspending its administration due to the appearance of thrombi in vaccinated patients.

The decision directly affects Spain, which was to receive the first 300,000 doses this Wednesday, already planned for the 70 to 79-year-old group, the elderly group with the lowest percentage of immunization.

Pedro Sánnchez has acknowledged that he was unaware of the decision of the US authorities, but that this …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.