Sharp Aquos R6, mobile with 240 Hz screen and 1-inch camera! | Technology

The Japanese company Sharp has been launching mobile terminals for years. In fact, I still remember seeing the first Android phone without frames a little over five years ago, the Sharp Aquos S2. This time the innovation comes in the field of the screen and the camera

The Aquos range of Android mobiles usually bring innovative features or that test in the market how certain design decisions or new functionalities could work. In 2014 they showed what was the first mobile without frames at MWC and in 2017 they replicated that design in the Sharp Aquos S2.

Last year they presented the Aquos Zero 2, as a top range mobile with a 240 Hz screen, that is, it redraws the screen 240 times per second. Now it seems to have taken up the technology of that panel in the Aquos R6, a mobile that also incorporates a large sensor on the back. A 1 inch CMOS sensor, well above in size what we see in the top mobiles of the moment.

We had already seen a similar mobile although it was at the time when we saw compact cameras with Android operating systems, the example of that time was the Lumix CM1 that followed the path of mobile phones such as the Galaxy S5 Zoom or the K Zoom.

Sharp Aquos R6IZGO OLED screen | 6.6 “| 2,730 x 1,260px | 1 – 240 Hz | 2,000 nitsSoCSnapdragon 888 5GRAM12GB LPDDR5xInternal memoryUFS 3.1 | 128GBSoftwareAndroid 11Rear Camera20MP 1” f / 1.9 | ToFCee camera12 Mpx f / 2.3Dimensions and weight162 x 74 x 9.5 mm | 207 gOthersFootprint Reader | IP68 | minijack Battery 5,000 mAh

¿How big is a 1-inch sensor compared to top mobiles of the moment? Well, let’s compare with Galaxy S21 Ultra, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro. It is clear that the megapixel count is higher in these mobiles but they all end up doing “tricks” (pixel binning) to get more light in their images:

Main sensor size Sharp Aquos R620 Mpx 1/1 “Galaxy S21 Ultra108 Mpx 1 / 1.33” Mate 40 Pro50 Mpx 1 / 1.28 “Oneplus 9 Pro50 Mpx 1 / 1.43”

Photography lovers will be clear that megapixels is not synonymous with quality and that beyond photographs with very good lighting, the size of the sensor and processing is more important than that huge count of megapixels, and this is where those 20 Mpx of the Aquos R6 shine.

That sensor has an optical system signed by Leica: Summicron f / 1.9 7-lens with very low distortion. It is, yes, the only rear camera, there are no more sensors with different focal lengths. Although, of course, this great sensor is capable of even recording 8K HDR videos. Here is a sample of photographs taken with the mobile and the absence of noise and sharpness in night scenes is surprising.

The other outstanding feature of this mobile is that it mounts a 6.6-inch Pro IGDO OLED panel and offering one of the highest peak brightness in the mobile world. It reaches, according to the manufacturer, up to 2,000 nits. It is compatible with HDR content and also has a variable refresh rate that goes up to 240 Hz and can go down to 1 Hz to optimize battery consumption.

It is a mobile that is not exactly small, we already see that the screen, although it is not the largest on the market, does have pronounced frames at the top and bottom. It is also not a light or thin mobile. It goes over 200 grams and the thickness reaches 9.5mm and is that the 5,000 mAh battery and that protruding camera module with a large island have a lot to say about it.

For the rest we are before a top mobile with Snapdragon 888 5G and 12 GB of RAM. It mounts internal memory UFS 3.1 of 128 GB and allows the use of microSD cards, something increasingly in disuse, as well as the minijack connector that it integrates.

We will have to wait until June 18 to see the price at which this Sharp mobile will hit the market. If we keep track of its latest releases, it will surely not come out of Japan, there would be no sale internationally, and it would be sold locally in the Asian country with Docomo and Softbank.