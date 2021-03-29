Sharon Stone woke up from surgery to find she had the “biggest breasts”



Sharon Stone.

Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Sharon stone, the protagonist of ‘Basic Instinct’ underwent surgery in 2001 to have a series of benign tumors removed and, to her surprise, when she woke up after the operation, she discovered that she had the “Bigger breasts” than she remembered.

It didn’t take long for the interpreter to discover that this apparent change in her physique was not her imagination and that the surgeon had made the decision to put implants on her without consulting her first.

“When they removed the bandage, I discovered that I had larger breasts than before, which according to the doctor hit more with the size of my hips,” he revealed in statements to The Times newspaper. “I had changed my body without my knowledge or consent … He thought I would look better with bigger and ‘better’ breasts”, has added.

During her battle to recover from a stroke that same year, Sharon also received a very special visit at the hospital – that of her late grandmother.

“One night I woke up with my grandmother Lela standing at the foot of my bed. I know it sounds reasonable, but my grandmother had been dead for 30 years “, has revealed. “His appearance was beautiful. She smelled great: she always wore a Guerlain perfume, Shalimar. He was to the nines, in his favorite suit and hat. He said, ‘We don’t really know what’s wrong with you, we’re working on it. But whatever you do, don’t move your neck. ‘ Then he left. So I took the teddy bear that my father had brought me, I stood on the side of the bed, put the bear next to my neck and did not move. Nothing else mattered, I knew I shouldn’t move ”.

