The actress Sharon stone It has revealed a curious accident that he suffered inside his home. While ironing in your home kitchen, lightning struck the protagonist of ‘Basic Instinct’ and ‘Casino’, knocking her unconscious on the floor.

In an interview given in Brett Goldstein’s podcast, the actress explained that it was her mother Dorothy, 87, who found her on the floor and managed to revive her. « He was at home, filling the iron with water and had his hand on the tap, » Stone said. He added: « The lightning struck the well, and electricity circulated through the water until it reached the kitchen tap. »

In her story, the Oscar winner remember how the tremendous download threw her to the neverto. « My mother saw everything. I was unconscious and she hit me in the face until I regained consciousness, » recalled Stone, who went to the hospital when she regained consciousness. « Total madness »concludes.