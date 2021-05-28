Sharon Stone reveals the hard times she lived in the beginning of her career

A perfect example of the precarious situation in which he found himself is that he could not even pay out of his own pocket for the outfit for the first Oscars gala that he attended as a rising star.

“I was not paid to do ‘Low Instincts’. I made a little money, but Michael took $ 14 million. I didn’t earn enough to buy my own dress to go to the Oscars the following year. She was suddenly famous, but she had no money, “she revealed on the CBC show ‘Q With Tom Power’.

Sharon Stone (Getty Image)

Although Sharon has never wanted to reveal exactly how much she charged, the figure has always been rumored to be around $ 500,000. In any case, it was not enough to hire a security device to protect her from people who overnight began to follow her down the street as if she were a member of the Beatles.

On her first visit to the Cannes Film Festival a month after the film was released, all of her belongings were stolen from her hotel room and staff had to improvise to get her out of the building.