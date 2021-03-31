Sharon Stone revealed that Britney Spears wrote her a letter asking for her help

In 2021, Britney Spears and all the complications and abuses that she has experienced throughout her career have come to light again thanks to the documentary Framing Britney Spears – 100%, a film that focuses on the struggle that the singer has faced, for years, against his father in court to decide who controls his life. From this, in a recent interview, the famous actress Sharon Stone (The Disaster Artist: Obra Maestra – 94%, Dior and Me – 82%) revealed the existence of a letter that Spears wrote to him in 2007 asking for his help (via Hollywood Life).

It may interest you: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The 39-year-old singer recently named Sharon stone as one of the women he admires the most. While the two women have never met in person, during their recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show (via Hollywood Life), Stone revealed that the two share a deep connection, as in 2007, Britney wrote her a touching letter asking for her help.

Britney wrote me a very long, important and moving letter during a very difficult time in her life – about the time that people recognize because she shaved her head – wanting me to help her.

Oscar-nominated actress for Casino – 80% did not give many more details about the letter, but explained that although they wanted to help her, at that moment, she herself was going through a complicated situation in her life and could not do it.

The truth of the matter is, we both needed help. She needed help and I needed help.

The Low Instincts star – 54% also did not delve into the issues she was going through at the time, but spoke about her experiences in the entertainment industry and said she can relate to what Britney has been through, including her ongoing battle with her father. Jamie spears for his guardianship, which began in 2008.

We recommend you: Netflix to produce documentary on the life of Britney Spears

The truth is that it is very difficult to be a very successful woman and not have everyone wanting to control you, take [el control de] your finances and manage yourself. I’m sure all young stars are driven, driven so much… there is a huge breaking point. There is a part where you break.

Spears’ legal lawsuit with her father has gained a lot of media attention again thanks to Framing Britney SpearsBecause 13 years after they came to court for the first time, Jamie continues to control the life of the singer, who only wants her to resign and has just asked a court to appoint her temporary care administrator, Jodi Montgomery, as your permanent manager. In this regard, Stone spoke of Britney’s difficult situation and recognized that in the middle it is very difficult to have control of your life.

The thing with Britney Spears is so out of control and it’s horrible. I can say that I have certainly been very out of control and very terrible more than once in my life and I certainly have. It is very difficult to be in control of your life. It is very difficult to control your finances.

Don’t leave without reading: Sharon Stone believes that a “slap on the butt” is not as serious as #MeToo says