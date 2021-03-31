Sharon Stone paid Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary in ‘Quick and Dead’ after the studio’s refusal to hire him

Leonardo Dicaprio has one of the most prolific and successful careers in Hollywood. Your alliance with Martin Scorsese and other cult titles (Origin, Django Unchained, Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood) that he has been adding to his CV, they confirm it, as well as that Oscar that has resisted him so much, but that he finally took home thanks to The reborn.

Already in the 90s, when he took his first steps in acting, he knew how to choose his projects wisely. Among his first Oscar nomination for Who does Gilbert Grape love? (1993) and the premieres of Romeo + Juliet (1996) and the phenomenon Titanic (1997), DiCaprio appeared in three films in 1995: Diary of a Rebel, Quick and Deadly and Lives to the limit.

In The Fast and the Dead, directed by Sam Raimi, was where it coincided with Sharon Stone, who in addition to acting signed as a producer. The actress has now revealed in her book The Beauty of Living Twice (via Indie Wire) that she paid DiCaprio’s salary herself after TriStar Pictures, the studio behind the film, refused to hire him.

“This kid named Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who nailed her at the audition,” states Stone in the book: “In my opinion, he was the only one who came in and cried, begging his father to love him while he died on the scene. Stone recalls the studio asking him: “Why a stranger, Sharon? Why are you always shooting yourself in the foot?” Let’s remember that, although DiCaprio had already earned an Oscar nomination, at that time he was not yet a consolidated performer.

“The studio told me that if I wanted him that badly, I could pay him out of my own salary. So I did.” Stone has counted. The actress also had to fight for director Sam Raimi because the filmmaker’s previous projects like The army of darkness they caused misgivings in TriStar Pictures. Stone then played the card that Raimi “would work almost for free as an incentive” and it worked.

“Getting to be a producer as an actress often consisted of a ‘vanity agreement’, they paid you for the position but you had to shut up and get out of their way,” says Stone, who nevertheless wanted to use this power to fight for talent in the one who believed: “I told them I would not accept that ‘vanity deal.’ That brought a lot of silence and not a lot of joy to the other side.”