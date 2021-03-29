Sharon Stone describes the culture of cancellation as “the stupidest thing she has ever seen happen” – Tomatazos

In recent years, the public has witnessed a remarkable growth in the culture of cancellation, where the careers of some celebrities have been affected by some statement and even television programs, especially children, where they begin to consider inappropriate and the characters or episodes begin to be eliminated. For whatever reason, the film industry in Hollywood has been one of the main victims.

Most of the time, when someone or something is canceled it is because of what other people perceive outside of the original intention, in such a way that if something is offensive it ends up being eliminated. Today, with the opening of social networks and the desire of companies to “give the customer what they ask for” (or in this case take it away), it seems that freedom of expression has been lost.

One of the most notorious cases recently was that of Gina Carano, who would have started to boost her acting career thanks to her unforgettable performance of Cara Dune in the two seasons of The Mandalorian – 91%. The actress and fighter was singled out after making her political stance public, for which several users attacked her and both Disney and Lucasfilm decided to fire her, according to them, for not complying with the company’s values, although it seemed more like a way to avoid conflicts with the audience.

Recently during an interview on the Just Jenny show hosted by Jenny Hutt On SirixusXM, Sharon Stone was asked her stance on the fact that people now fear having real conversations where they talk about their true interests or thoughts, especially now that the social climate has been so delicate. Low Instincts actress – 54% stated without hesitation that “cancellation culture is the stupidest thing they’ve ever seen happen.”

I think that when people say things that they feel and want to say, and it is offensive to you, it is a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn, grow and understand each other. […] We all come from different ages, different cultures, different backgrounds, different things, and we’ve had different experiences, different traumas, different upbringings, different parents, different religious backgrounds, everything different, people should give each other a chance to discuss things. before eliminating his entire person for a simple declaration.

Remember that last year, Stone also lashed out at those who started using #MeToo to tell lies and defame other people, claiming that it seemed too much for him that even a whistle was now considered offensive. The actress has been one of the most sensual female figures in cinema, and although she could be close to something that today would be considered offensive, she has assured that she never saw anything wrong with flirting.

These types of accusations to public figures have gone far beyond a political stance or some attitude considered inappropriate, last year Elizabeth Olsen was also singled out for the simple fact of not having dedicated some kind of tribute to Chadwick Boseman after his death. .