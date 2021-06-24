Sharon Stone criticizes Meryl Streep being considered an icon

“The business was established for all of us to envy and admire to Meryl because only Meryl got to be the good one. And everyone should compete against Meryl, “Stone said.”I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, frankly, there are other equally talented actresses like Meryl Streep. All the iconography of Meryl Streep is part of what Hollywood does to women, “he explained.

Stone named several fellow actresses that she believed to be “all actress” as Streep, including Olivia Colman, Kate Winslet, Viola Davis and Emma Thompson. She also included herself in the mix, saying she plays a ‘villain’ better than Streep would: ‘I’m a much better villain than Meryl and I’m sure she would say so. Meryl was not going to be good in Low Instincts or in Casino. It would be better. And I know. And she knows it.