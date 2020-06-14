© Provided by Hello!

Sharon Fonseca boasts a maternity tummy with Gianluca Vacchi pants!

The pandemic has not only left us sad news, it has also brought us excellent announcements like the one they were making Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca in mid-May. The Italian businessman and the Venezuelan model are going to be parents for the first time next winter, specifically in late 2020. After almost two years of relationship they are going to take the important step of starting a family and the sweet wait has filled both of them with illusion and enthusiasm. As the pregnancy progresses – the second trimester has just started – she is delighted and cannot help but boast a proud belly. In addition, for this new silhouette she has told fun that she has developed a curious hobby: she feels more comfortable wearing her partner’s clothes. « Who said that bellies are not sexy? Casual Saturday wearing Gian’s jeans, because I don’t want to see mine« , said the mannequin next to an image in which she also wears a red sweatshirt from the clothing collection that she is going to put on sale.

Sharon Fonseca showing off her pregnant tummy

They still have time to prepare everything, but the couple is already thinking about their baby’s bedroom and how it will fill every corner of their home with joy. « I can not wait to see our son running through this magical place, » said the Italian billionaire, who became a viral phenomenon four years ago thanks to his fun dances on social networks. The first-born of the couple – who they think will be a boy because of what doctors have told them in the first ultrasounds – will grow up in L’Eremita, the name given to the mansion that Gianluca Vacchi owns in the Italian town of Bologna.. It is a spectacular house of more than 2,000 square meters, with 150,000 gardens and forests, a guest house, three swimming pools, a spa, a cinema, a disco … They recently opened for HELLO! the doors of this house, which for Gianluca has great meaning since he got there with his parents when he was still very young.

The cover of HELLO! with an interview by Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca

A solid relationship

Gianluca met her partner in Miami, where she lived and had a jewelry business although she is of Venezuelan origin. Their paths crossed recording one of their famous videos and since then they write the future together. The businessman took advantage of Mother’s Day – this holiday takes place on May 10 in many Latin American countries and in the United States – to publicly announce that he is going to be a father. « Whenever I have thought about how I wanted the mother of my children to be, I imagined someone with the characteristics of Sharon. I am very happy to announce and share with you that Sharon and I are expecting a child.. So she will become that woman I dreamed of, ”he said excitedly, along with a video in which the couple melted into a loving hug.

Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca very caramelized

As explained in our magazine, where both spoke for the first time after knowing the happy news, the age difference – he is 52 and she is 25 – has never been a problem for them. It seems that they complement each other perfectly and that Sharon’s pregnancy has made them even closer. In addition, Gianluca is sure that he has found the woman of his life because from the first moment he saw her he felt something different that gave him fullness and tranquility. « I realized from the serenity that Sharon transmitted to me from the first moment. She is an intelligent woman with a good soul, something transcendental if you consider that this person is going to be the mother of your child and that she is going to be part of of your life forever ”, he remembered.