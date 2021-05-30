Sharna Burgess Enjoys Pool Day With Brian Austin Green and His Kids

In January 2021, the couple made their relationship Instagram official. That same month, Brian opened up about his romance with Sharna during an interview with Access Hollywood, revealing, “It’s all going really well right now.”

“It’s early on, so we don’t have any labels or anything, obviously, but we’re really enjoying each other’s company,” he continued, adding, “She’s super responsible and she’s super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now. “

Then in March, Sharna shared more details about their relationship, telling Entertainment Tonight, “We took our time and we really got to know each other for who we are on the inside. And we really built something beautiful.”

She further explained why they tried to keep their romance under wraps. As she described, “It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed. It was truly about getting to know the human being because that’s where we are both at in our lives . “

“I’m not really dating for fun,” she added. “I’m dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside.”