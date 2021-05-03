Sharks, turtles and penguins swim in a circle similarly

Until now it was known that certain marine animals, such as Humpback whales, they swim in circles while they weave a bubble net that traps the krill in order to hunt it. However, there are many other unknown reasons why other species perform circular motions underwater.

A new study, published in the journal IScience, has detected similar movement patterns in a wide variety of species, including tiger sharks (Galeocerdo cuvier), whale shark (Rhincodon typus), green turtles (Chelonia mydas), king penguins (Aptenodytes patagonicus), antarctic sea lions (Arctocephalus gazella) and beaked (Ziphius cavirostris).

However, initially, the data was collected for different purposes according to the species, according to the SINC account. Tomoko Narazaki, lead author of the study.

I doubted my eyes when I first saw the data, because the turtle was constantly spinning as if it were a machine

Tomoko Narazaki

“The first time we discovered this mysterious circling behavior of green turtles was during a displacement experiment. To be honest, I doubted my eyes when I first saw the data, because the turtle was constantly spinning around like a machine, ”recalls Narazaki, from the University of Tokyo.

When they reported the finding to their companions, they reviewed the information they had collected about other species, through the same devices. Once obtained, they recreated them in high resolution including speed, heading and depth. “Surprisingly, we discovered that several animals showed more or less similar circular movements,” says the researcher.

As the researchers point out in the study, swimming in a straight line is the most efficient from an energy point of view. Movements such as those described should only be favored if the cost of the turns is offset by other benefits, such as successful foraging.

Circular movements of various species. / Narazaki et al. / iScience

Looking for food, a partner or …

This was the case of a whale shark that circled 17 times during a day or the turns of tiger sharks off the coast of Hawaii. The scientists recorded a total of 272 circular events among the four specimens studied. The sharks made between 2 and 30 turns at widely varying depths, but maintained a relatively constant depth during each of them.

The movements described by king penguins or sea lions suggest that not all of them aim to search for food.

Other movements, such as 267 laps recorded for the four king penguins analyzed, suggest that not all circles are intended to search for food. Since 85% of them occurred on the surface, and these birds capture their prey during dives, “It is unlikely that the circling events recorded on the surface of the sea are related to the search for food,” they point out in the study.

Something similar happened with sea ​​lions, whose circles occurred predominantly during the day (in 99% of cases), while they tend to seek food mainly overnight.

The study highlights the behavior of one of the tiger sharks, a male specimen that described circles around a female, supposedly as a form of courtship.

“There are great variations in the duration, the diameters and the number of circles between the different species”, indicates the author. “In many cases, the animals move in circles without significant depth change (eg sharks, sea turtles, sea lions, penguins). In the case of the beaked whale, it moves in circles [de 3 a 6] during the final ascent phase of deep dives ”, he details.

Orient yourself like submarines

However, what surprised the researchers the most was to detect this pattern in the sea ​​turtles. These events were detected mainly in places where the reptiles show significant navigational changes in relation to their destinations, such as, for example, just before the final approach to their destinations.

The team of scientists recorded a total of 29 such events among the three marked animals, before returning to their nesting beaches. In fact, in one of those events there were up to 76 laps repeatedly. Behind them, the turtles chose the right direction. Experts believe that it can respond to a navigation strategy, by collecting visual, olfactory or magnetic data.

One of the possibilities is the hypothesis that some movements in a circle are associated with the examination of the geomagnetic field.

Tomoko Narazaki

“One of the possibilities is the hypothesis that some movements in a circle are associated with the geomagnetic field. How the animals detect it remains largely unknown, but such movement, oriented in all directions, seems to be adequate, ”Narazaki explains. “Interestingly, submarines also spin during geomagnetic observation,” he adds.

Although the team does not dare to draw conclusions, the discovery of this animal behavior “previously overlooked by other studies” will open new lines of research.

“Understanding the role of circling would improve our understanding of various aspects of marine life, including their navigation or foraging strategy, among others,” Narazaki concludes.

Reference:

Narazaki et al. “Similar circling movements observed across marine megafauna taxa”. IScience (2021)