Sharks almost became extinct 19 million years ago

An extinction event larger than the Cretaceous

Sharks are known to have lived longer than any speciesBut the new study reveals that this event killed one in ten sharks, nearly eliminating them from ocean bodies, a fact that puzzles scientists. The extinction event that occurred during the early Miocene period had to be massive to nearly exterminate 90% of sharks From overnight. Scientists still have no idea what exactly happened, but they are sure it was two or three times more catastrophic than the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs and the sharks never recovered.

According to the experts, it is a pretty clear assumption to say that there were many more species of sharks in the oceans, so there was more ecological diversity.

The ocean floor is the key to answering the mysterious disappearance of ancient sharks

The scientists came to this conclusion after analyzing a group of ichthyoliths, microscopic fossils of shark scales (called denticles) and fish teeth buried in sediments deep on the ocean floor that have accumulated over millions of years, allowing for a kind of time travel – every X centimeters deepening towards the core , are X years in evolutionary history. The ichthyoliths, Although they are found in most sediments, they are not usually studied in depth because they are small and relatively rare compared to other microfossils.

When compared the proportion of ancient shark denticles in samples from the Pacific Ocean with other fish teeth buried up to 5,700 meters deep in the seabed, noticed a clear change in ocean life about 19 million years ago. Before this time, sediment samples contained a large number of denticles and teeth; after this date, only a third of the samples contained some shark denticles. This unexpected drop in shark abundance is twice as large as what was found for the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event, which saw the disappearance of three-quarters of all plant and animal life approximately 66 million years ago.

In sediment samples deposited after the extinction event, the researchers found no new types of shark denticles, suggesting that very few shark species have emerged since then.

What would cause such devastation? What is clear is that this extinction that decimated the number of sharks in the deep sea, paved the way for other predators, such as certain types of whales, to dominate the open ocean.