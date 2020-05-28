The 49-year-old actress Sharis Cid, premiered as a grandmother a year ago, and now, for the second time, she shares an immense joy for the upcoming arrival of her second grandson. Definitely the actress Maribel Guardia competes for being the most beautiful granny.

And is that, like Maribel Guardia, Sharis Cid she has already experienced the honeys of being a grandmother, although her physique says otherwise, because stays pretty fit, and with an enviable figure. Is beautiful!

The news

It was precisely yesterday, May 28, that the news of the pregnancy of her daughter, Kristal Cid, through the morning program Venga la Alegría, which leads Brandon Peniche, husband of the new mom.

Congratulations to this beautiful couple! We are happy for the #BabyVLA that joins the family of @VengaLaAlegria @ BrandonPeniche pic.twitter.com/FUMlhawkVu – Come the Joy (@VengaLaAlegria)

May 27, 2020

The news brought quite a lot of joy to all of Brandon’s colleagues, as well as the family of Sharis, who immediately took the opportunity to shout it out to the winds, through an emotional publication on his Instagram account.

We are very excited that our dear @BrandonPeniche will be dad again! Congratulations! #BabyVLA pic.twitter.com/lncWC4Siou – Come the Joy (@VengaLaAlegria)

May 27, 2020

“With all the love of my heart, with immense happiness I share that thanks to my mouse and my Bran I will be a grandmother for the second time, yeiii # aleasiamialegria … happy!”, She expressed very excited.

After the immense sadness that Sharis Cid lived with the death of her husband, joy returns to her life with the future arrival of her second grandson, whom she eagerly awaits.

But, Sharis Cid Not only will she become a granny for the second time, but she will also be one of the most beautiful and flirtatious, since she sports an enviable body, worthy of a 30-year-old girl, like the beautiful Maribel Guardia, who have faces of everything, less than grannies.

And for sample, the following images, not suitable for cardiac patients, where Sharis Cid gives us a chair on how to keep being one of the most beautiful and youngest grannies.

