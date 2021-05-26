Sharing a house? Depa de Bachelorette gives you some tips to be the ‘roomie’ that everyone wants to have | Tec Review

Being a roommate of a person, share house or department is not as simple as it seems. It also carries a load of responsibility, rules to comply with and tolerance in terms of coexistence.

After going through different experiences with female and male roommates and sharing an apartment in the Narvarte neighborhood –which is one of the most demanded areas to live in Mexico City, along with areas such as La Condesa, Roma, Del Valle and Polanco– Dahlia baptist created the site Depa de Soltera and shares with Tec Review advice not to die trying.

Sharing a house, an option for many millennials

Share house It is a trend that has been the choice of millennials in Mexico City due to the high costs of rents, with an average price of 28,900, according to the Real Estate Market Report 2020 study, published by the real estate site Lamudi.

Dalia Bautista, who is a graphic designer, made Depa de Soltera in order to help those women who may not have a reference of what it is to leave their home, because their circle of cousins, sisters or friends took this step by marriage or for going to live in free union with someone.

She recommends you make a rule list from the beginning and that they are in writing on a signed paper.

In that list it must be reflected if visitors are going to be allowed, the schedules for the use of the bathroom, the use of the kitchen, if they are going to pay for cleaning, and so on.

Although it sounds exaggerated, Dalia recommends that all these and other important details be well clarified, in order to avoid confrontations and that the coexistence is more bearable.

“It’s complicated because you don’t know other people’s habits. Issues such as sharing a shower or some spaces in the house are important that you see them before signing the contract with the person you are going to rent, and that it is very clear, “he details.

Recommendations to share a house

Review the terms of the contract

In addition to this list of informal agreements with your roommate, Dalia suggests that you should also make sure you see the terms of the contract that you are going to sign, and that the person who is renting you shows you if your landlord allows you to sublet, to avoid legal problems.

She has had the experience of having possession of the contract, as well as on other occasions of arriving with roommates who are the holders of this document.

In that sense, it ensures that gives you an advantage be the contract holder, because you can set the price of the room you are going to rent and the rules of the apartment.

If you are the holder of the contract, it is best to charge an additional amount because when you deliver the apartment you will have to bear the costs of deterioration or so that you have a mattress in case your roommates are going to be less than the stipulated time.

“I had to have the contract in my hands and set the rules. Among the rules I had the power of decision to tell my roommate: ‘Your girlfriend or your boyfriend can come, I have no problem, just let me know to respect your space and know what someone else is here ‘”, he exemplifies.

It is also important that it is clear –from the beginning– if the cost you are paying includes services or if they are paid separately depending on consumption.

If you are going to pay for a person who does cleaning or not, cleaning products. Every detail counts, so he advises not to be afraid to ask.

Delimit everyone’s space

The influencer recommends that you divide the spaces that are commonly used into two parts.

For example: keep your things in the refrigerator apart from those of your roommate and, where appropriate, marked, as well as shelves where everyone has their own food.

“The part of respect and responsibility plays a very important role for coexistence. Small actions such as saying to your partner ‘hey I ran out of sugar, I’ll grab you a little and then I’ll put it back’ are crucial for good understanding ”, he says.

Dalia explains that being a housemate includes respecting taking your partner’s things, because she lived with people who do not know respect and abused their trust and they took everything without asking permission, even items for personal use.

“I was touched by a colleague who took my personal soap, even there was another very extreme who grabbed my toothbrush, because he got confused“, account.

The important thing is to make it clear which things about your roommate can and cannot be shared. You need to know the limits of the other person and set your own limits.

Evaluate if you need sexual freedom or tolerate parties

It is important that you define if you want constant visits from your girlfriend or boyfriend, because there will be roomies who do not allow it and even parties.

Or the opposite may happen, perhaps you don’t like arriving tired from work and finding strangers having parties or having your partner’s partner spend all the time living together in the apartment.

“I have had friends who tell me that roommates do not allow or do not allow visits. It is an important part, because If you are looking for independence and sexual freedom, evaluate if you want to be asking permission for your boyfriend or girlfriend to stay”Dalia comments.

In her case, on the occasions when she had to set the rules, Dalia only asked her roommates that if they brought her partner, they would let her know.

“It is not going to be that they do not notify me and I am in a towel in the apartment,” he adds.

Dalia says that there are also roommates who make parties among themselves, coexist and invite guests.

Taking the above into account, the best thing for you is to decide what you are willing to tolerate and look for people related to your lifestyle.

Don’t forget to be careful with your safety

Dalia Bautista assures that the times when she looked for a roommate, they usually used to be friends or acquaintances, but –On extreme occasions– had to go to the apps that offer this type of service to connect department colleagues.

“You have to be careful and know who you are renting to. If you are very distrustful and do not identify, better not, “he says.

We asked her, in the case of women, if it is safe to look for partners through apps, taking into account the situation of femicides in Mexico and violence against women, and she answered that – fortunately – she has not felt attacked by any of the roommates with whom he managed share houseBut it does recommend being alert to the first sign that makes you feel uncomfortable.

Apps to find roommates and share a house

As a result of the demand of millennials to find an apartment or house to share quickly and safely, a series of startups emerged in Mexico that offer options according to your budget and even profiles of the people with whom you are going to live.

Dada Room: It is a Mexican startup that currently has 800,000 users in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Argentina, becoming the largest community of roomies in Latin America Roomgo This allows you to see the profile of the person with whom you are going to share, their tastes, if they are pet lover or LGBT friendly. It has 4,759 spaces to rent, you can both publish your offer and find where to stay Roombie This app was designed by students of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and its difference with the previous two is that it focuses on students, teachers and scholarship holders who are looking for a place to live close to universities.

Also in Inmuebles24, Hoomie and Market Place on Facebook there are people who publish room offers at affordable prices, but unlike specialized apps, these platforms do not allow you to know the profile of the person with whom you are going to share a home.