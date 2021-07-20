Shares rise sharply after boost given by COVID-19 vaccine – .

NEW YORK – Global stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange, soared Monday after Pfizer said early data shows its coronavirus vaccine is effective and investors breathed a sigh of relief after it days of US presidential limbo will end with Democrat Joe Biden projected as president-elect.

According to our sister network CNBC, the rise of more than 800 points in the Dow Jones was the largest in five months.

After the open, the Dow Jones, the main Wall Street index, rose about 6% while the S&P 500 advanced about 5%, both at record levels.

After several ups and downs during the day, closing at 4 pm ET, the initial momentum had lost steam and both indices slashed gains to about 3% and 1% respectively, leaving record levels behind. The NASDAQ of technology stocks closed in negative territory, falling -181.45 (-1.53%). In numbers, the Dow Jones was up +834.57 (+ 2.95%) and the S&P 500 +41.06 (+ 1.17%).

It looked like it was going to be a triple record session but investors lost energy in the last stretch and the Dow Jones went from gaining almost 1,600 points at the open to just over half, falling short of an all-time high seen by last time in February, before the coronavirus crisis.

The news from Pfizer generated a large volume of negotiation and operators reacted by buying shares related to the return to normality, tourism or leisure, and selling the most powerful values ​​of the confinement stage during the pandemic, especially technological ones, which has brought down the Nasdaq.

By sectors, the biggest beneficiary was energy, which shot up 14.22% in parallel to the notable rise (8.48%) in intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) to $ 40.29 a barrel given the prospect that a vaccine will help demand recuperate. The rise of the financial sector (8.17%), boosted by large banks, also stood out. The non-essential goods sector (-1.59%), in which Amazon (-5%) has a great weight, and the technology sector (-0.73%), where Apple (-2%) or Microsoft fall, closed down. (-2.38).

“Realistically, for the first time since the panic in February and March, the market is beginning to give serious thought to a normally functioning world economy and how to position itself for that welcome return to normal,” James said in a note. Athey, chief investment officer at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

In other markets, at the close of Wall Street, gold fell 4.4% to $ 1,865.80 an ounce; the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond rose to 0.927% and the dollar appreciated against the euro, with a change of 1.181.

Dispelled uncertainty

Markets were already markedly higher in the outcome of the US election when Pfizer said data shows that vaccine injections can be 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on its way. to file an emergency use request with US regulators.

Any economic recovery depends on controlling the pandemic, and investors pounced on the news. The Pfizer data is only preliminary and does not mean that a vaccine is imminent. Bringing the vaccine to billions of people will be a huge undertaking, even if approved.

Markets were already optimistic about the outcome of the US elections, in which Biden was projected as the winner of the presidency.

“This means less uncertainty, less turmoil in terms of foreign relations and a reversal of some useless policies that were put in place by the Trump administration,” Naeem Aslam, Ava Trade’s chief market analyst, said in a comment.

Many analysts expect trade tensions to ease under Biden’s presidency. Still, not all trade tensions are expected to subside even if Biden reverses some of the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on America’s trading partners, especially China, in recent years.

The European Union went ahead on Monday with plans to impose tariffs and other sanctions on US goods and services worth up to $ 4 billion for illegal US support for jet maker Boeing. That followed a ruling by the World Trade Organization in favor of the United States on the EU’s support for Airbus.

For now, investors seem inclined to ignore Trump’s refusal to back down and threats of legal action. With Republicans expected to maintain their grip on the majority in the Senate, they are betting on continuity in tax, regulatory and other policies, analysts said.

“Trump’s failure to concede a loss is short-term noise that seeks to mistreat Biden early in his presidency, while Republicans in a position not to give ground on the legislation may continue to thwart Biden’s agenda,” said Mizuho Bank. in a comment.

If Republicans remain in charge of the Senate, the chances of a large financial aid package are slimmer and the Federal Reserve will likely have to step up with more support, said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda.

“There will almost certainly be more easing at the December FOMC meeting,” Halley said, referring to the Fed’s policymaking committee, the Federal Reserve. “Looser monetary policy equates to higher asset prices in a world with a zero percent interest rate.”

Despite rising infections and deaths from the pandemic, economies have continued to rebound from the impacts of previous shutdowns to combat the outbreaks.