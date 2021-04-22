Shares of Software Maker UiPath Soar on New York Stock Exchange Debut

By Echo Wang and Krystal Hu

Apr 21 (Reuters) – Shares in automation technology provider UiPath Inc rose 23% in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, underscoring investors’ appetite for high-growth technology stocks.

The stock closed at $ 69, above its initial public offering price of $ 56, giving it a market capitalization of $ 35.82 billion.

“This is simply a milestone,” CEO and co-founder Daniel Dines told Reuters in an interview. “Starting tomorrow, our focus is to report a good quarter and we are really moving towards our vision of empowering everyone through automation.”

Backed by companies like Accel, Dragoneer, and Coatue Management, UiPath uses artificial intelligence to help large corporations and government agencies automate repetitive and routine tasks in areas such as accounting and human resources.

Several high-value startups, including cryptocurrency operator Coinbase Global and South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang, have benefited from the record streak in the US capital markets this year.

Founded in 2005 in Romania by former Microsoft executive Daniel Dines, UiPath saw an increase in demand for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic as companies switched to remote work.

The company partnered with Cleveland Clinic, one of the largest hospitals in the United States, to reduce the wait time at testing sites for COVID-19 from 3 minutes to around 15 seconds, according to the company.

