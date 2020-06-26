Shares of Facebook and Twitter fell sharply on Friday after the European parent company of brands like Ben & Jerry and Dove said it will suspend its US ads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at least until the end of the year.

AP –

Consumer product maker Unilever said it made the decision to protest the abundance of hate speech on the internet. Unilever added that the polarized atmosphere in the United States before the November presidential election forces brands to take responsibility for acting.

The actions of Facebook and of Twitter They fell about 7% after the announcement.

The company, based in the Netherlands and Great Britain, joins others that have withdrawn their advertising from social platforms. Facebook in particular, he has been the growing target of a movement to deny the company advertising revenue to pressure it to do more to prevent expressions of racism and violence on its platform.

« We have decided that from now until the end of the year, we will not have advertisements for our brands on the social media platforms of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the United States, « said Unilever. » Continuing advertising on those platforms right now doesn’t offer value to the public and society. «

Facebook He did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Thursday, Verizon joined the boycott of Facebook.

Sarah Personette, Vice President of Global Customer Solutions at Twittersaid the « mission (of the company) is to serve the public conversation and make sure that Twitter it is a place where people can make human connections, seek and receive authentic and credible information, and express themselves freely and securely. «

He added that Twitter « It respects the decisions of our partners and will continue to work and communicate with them during this time. »